Ukrainian Paratroopers Eliminate Platoon of Invaders – Video

A unit of Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a platoon of Russians in one night using drones, the airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Jan 3.

According to the message, paratroopers of the 25th Airborn Brigade “Sicheslav” destroyed the Russian platoon, referring to their work as “jewelry.”

"We will find and destroy everyone who came to our land. You can save yourself only by laying down your arms and surrendering. There are no other options - the people of Sicheslav know their job," the paratroopers wrote.

The video posted by the paratroopers shows Ukrainian soldiers hitting a platoon of Russian occupiers in several places.

