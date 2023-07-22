Ukrainian paratroopers publish footage of British Challenger 2 tank in action

Challenger 2

Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces have published video of a UK-made Challenger 2 main battle tank in action, on Facebook on July 22.

The paratroopers demonstrated maneuvers with tank and shared their impressions of using it.

Read also: UK to provide Ukraine with new $65 million military aid package

The video shows a 1991 model that uses two types of 120-mm ammunition: armor-piercing and high-explosive. According to the paratroopers, the tank has excellent cross-country ability, maneuverability, range of up to 10 km, a night sight, and a laser rangefinder.

"Weapons of Victory: Challenger 2 tank. Amazing experience, both in training and in action," the Air Assault Forces said.

The first video of a Challenger 2 tank being used by Ukrainian forces on the frontlines was posted by Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic troop grouping, in mid-June.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine