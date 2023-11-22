Ukrainian parliament backs mandatory English language law for key positions in country

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, has supported the law on the use of the English language in Ukraine, which obliges certain civil servants, as well as emergency aid workers and several other fields, to speak English.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP, on Telegram; MP Oleksii Honcharenko; draft bill on the parliament’s website

Details: On 22 November, the parliament, with 278 votes in favour, supported law No. 9432 on the use of the English language in Ukraine.

The law provides for the official establishment of the status of the English language as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine; the definition of the category of positions for which candidates are required to speak English; the regulation of the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of state authorities, local self-government bodies, units of emergency assistance to the population, while crossing the state border, in education, transport and health care.

Quote from Zhelezniak: "The provision regarding the screening of English-language films in theatres in the original language with Ukrainian subtitles has been excluded by the committee's decision. So, for those advocating for the preservation of dubbing – rest easy."

Details: It is mentioned in the document that the law, if finally adopted, will require English language skills of those applying for positions:

Public service of category A;

Public service of categories B and C, the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers;

Heads of local state administrations and their deputies;

Military officers serving under contract, the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers;

Middle and senior police officers of the National Police, chiefs of other law enforcement agencies and civil protection services, the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers;

Prosecutors;

Employees of the customs and tax authorities, the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers;

Managers of public sector entities, the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

English language proficiency may also be required in local self-government bodies if the position involves international cooperation (except for elected positions).

The English exam will be free of charge for officials. It can be taken no more than once every 4 months, but an unlimited number of times.

Emergency assistance will be provided in English to foreigners and stateless persons if they do not speak Ukrainian. Calls must also be received in English (or another language acceptable to the parties).

Customs and passport control at the border is also carried out in English for foreigners.

The study and use of English is also mandatory in education at all levels.

For military personnel, the NATO standard STANAG 6001 will apply to foreign language proficiency at a level sufficient for foreign language communication in professional fields.

However, during martial law and mobilisation, the requirement to speak English does not apply to military personnel and law enforcement officers.

The requirement to know English for public servants of category A, heads of local state administrations and their deputies will come into force two years after the termination/ cancellation of martial law, and for other officials – four years after the end of martial law. This is outlined in transitional provisions.

Background:

On 28 June 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Verkhovna Rada make English language proficiency a mandatory requirement for holding government positions and in several fields.

The language ombudsman criticised the law for the provision of showing English-language films without dubbing in Ukrainian, the original language. Ukrainians also created a petition for the preservation of Ukrainian dubbing. It gained the required number of votes for consideration.

Some provisions of the law "On the use of the English language in Ukraine" were promised to be finalised, in particular, regarding the showing of films in cinema theatres.

On 20 July, the humanitarian committee of the parliament supported law No. 9432. All points that could restrict the use of the Ukrainian language were removed from the document: the requirement to show English-language films in cinemas in the original language; changes to the law on cinematography; changes to the law on the state language in terms of cinema; changes to the media law on reducing the quota of Ukrainian-language programs.

