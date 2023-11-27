Ukrainian parliament to consider removing controversial MP from Defense Committee

A motion that would dismiss Maryana Bezuhla as deputy chair of Ukraine’s parliamentary Defense Committee has been tabled with the Verkhovna Rada, MP Ihor Kryvosheiev reported via Facebook on Nov. 27.

He emphasized that Bezuhla could not continue her work in the committee following her controversial statements about the country’s top military leadership.

"Red lines do exist; the Ukrainian people, under the conditions of war, have demonstrated that they can be united,” said Kryvosheiev.

“Ms. Bezuhla cannot remain in her position as the deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence. Period.”

It’s unclear when the parliament would consider the motion.

On Nov. 26, Bezuhla, representing the ruling Servant of the People party, stated that the Ukrainian military command "must resign" because it did not provide "a strategic plan for 2024." The implied suggestion that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi ought to resign provoked a widely critical reaction from Ukrainian politicians and society.

