Ukrainian parliament to decide on new conscription law next week

The council is working on changes to the mobilization process (archive photo)

The parliamentary Committee on National Security is set to make a decision on a new bill reforming Ukraine’s conscription system next week, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8-9, the committee's secretary, SBU security service Colonel Roman Kostenko said on national television on Jan. 6.

Read also: Freed prisoners likely tortured, increased mobilization discussed, Kyiv death toll rises

"We are meticulously reviewing [the bill] article by article,” Kostenko said.

“The mobilization bill comprises 73 pages of comparative tables alone. Almost every provision raises questions about the technical wording or the determination of its relationship to other laws. A hearing is currently underway."

He further mentioned that on Jan. 6, the parliamentary committee would listen to the Finance Ministry regarding the funds required for a new wave of conscription.

Read also: ‘Objective component of war’: Zaluzhnyi and Umerov comment on increased mobilization at Parliament Committee

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No. 10378 to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on Dec. 25, addressing issues of conscription, military registration, and service.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security began to work on this bill on Jan. 4. The first meeting was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, and the Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine