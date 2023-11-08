Ukrainian Parliament ratifies country's accession to EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) has ratified the agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Source: bill card on the official portal of the parliament, as European Pravda reported

Details: It is noted that on 8 November, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law ratifying the agreement between Ukraine and the EU on Ukraine's participation in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (bill No. 0226).

This agreement will allow Ukraine to fully cooperate with the EU in the field of civil protection, the explanatory note says. It will contribute to strengthening the capacity of Ukrainian services, attract assistance from EU member states with the support of the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the EU Mechanism, and also contribute to the coordinated provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

Quote: "I welcome today’s ratification by the Ukrainian Parliament of the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," said Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

He added that the current circumstances in Europe require the strengthening of national civil protection services and greater cooperation between the services of different countries.

Background: The memorandum on Ukraine's accession to the mechanism was signed in April. Ukraine became the 36th participating state.

The European Union's civil protection mechanism is called the world's largest system of coordinated international assistance in emergency situations. It includes the EU countries and nine close EU partners (Norway, Iceland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine).

