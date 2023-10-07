Ukrainian Parliament reiterates ‘unwavering support’ Israel’s right to defend itself

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) condemns the attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian groups against innocent civilians in Israel, according to speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on Oct. 7.

"We express our unwavering support for Israel in its inalienable right to defend its people. Evil must be punished in all its manifestations, be they terrorist attacks or open acts of aggression," Stefanchuk said.

Read also:

All the circumstances of this terrorist attack must be clarified and all those involved must be brought to justice, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement earlier today.

