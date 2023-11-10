Ukrainian Parliament reveals how much money is needed to repair hospitals damaged in war

An estimated US$2.5 billion worth of damage has been done to Ukraine’s medical infrastructure. As much as US$16.4 billion will be needed over the next 10 years to rebuild the healthcare system.

Source: data from the World Bank, which is conducting an assessment of the damage done to the healthcare system, as reported by Mykhailo Radutskyi, Head of Ukraine’s Parliamentary Committee for the Health of the Nation, Medical Aid and Medical Insurance

Quote: "I should note that there is no information on the state of medical facilities in the occupied territories, so the final numbers will likely be even higher."

Details: Radutskyi added that this year, UAH 4.7 billion (about US$132.6 million) has been allocated from the state budget to rebuild medical facilities. It will be spent on 192 projects.

"216 medical institutions have already been rebuilt, 163 more are being repaired, and 184 more have been partially repaired. Modular outpatient facilities are being established in the liberated territories with the help of WHO: 10 are already in operation, and five more will be opened by the end of the year," Radutskyi revealed.

In total, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians have damaged over 1,400 medical institutions, and 193 more have been completely destroyed. 755 pharmacies have also been damaged.

"The terrorist state deliberately attacks hospitals, outpatient facilities, clinics and maternity hospitals to create an additional burden for the healthcare system and deprive Ukrainians of access to medical services," Radutskyi explained.

