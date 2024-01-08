Ukrainian parliamentary committee sees corruption risks in government draft law on mobilisation

During its meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

Source: Anastasiia Radina, Chair of the Committee, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The official said the committee concluded that conscription was necessary in Ukraine but some draft law provisions have corruption risks. Radina did not specify them and promised to provide this information later.

She added that the representatives of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and the General Staff attended the meeting. They agreed with the committee's conclusion and promised to address the shortcomings.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for disabled people.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, same as with evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.

