Ukrainian partisans claim to infiltrate Russia's marines in Sevastopol and detect equipment in Feodosiia

The Atesh underground resistance movement has claimed to have infiltrated the 810th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Navy in Russian-occupied Sevastopol and to have detected military equipment in Feodosia.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote from Atesh: "Our agent made a sortie to the park of military unit No. 13140. We managed to detect the military equipment and personnel serving at the unit's command and technical post. Now we know about 3,137 Russian soldiers serving in this brigade. The vast majority of them are conscripts and contract drivers."

810 бригада морської піхоти ЗС РФ

810th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Navy

Atesh

Details: The day before, on the evening of 3 December, Atesh also reported that in the occupied city of Feodosiia, its "agents" had detected the unloading of a huge number of military vehicles, mostly KAMAZ lorries. In addition, a large number of fuel tankers were parked on the territory of the railway station for a long time.

"We found out the schedule of these trains' arrival and informed the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Atesh claims.

Atesh stated that these vehicles will be used by Russian troops to deploy personnel on the Tavriia front.

"We already know the route, when and how much manpower [will be deployed]," Atesh said.

Support UP or become our patron!