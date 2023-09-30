Ukrainian partisans claim Russians move air defence systems to Simferopol

The Atesh underground resistance movement based in Crimea has stated that the Russians are transferring their air defence systems to occupied Simferopol.

Source: Atesh

Quote: "Our agent has recorded the transfer of an Osa air defence system and the personnel of the Russian troops towards Simferopol. This is an old system, which has been in use since the 1970s.

The invaders are forced to reuse outdated air defence systems, because they are not even able to protect their military facilities in Crimea.

More modern systems, in turn, are systematically destroyed by Ukrainian forces. We are also making every effort to do so."

Earlier, Atesh reported that a Russian partisan blew up two trucks carrying Russian troops in the occupied city of Henichesk, Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!