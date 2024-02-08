Ukrainian partisans report Russian missile ships in Novorossiysk

ATESH announced that they had captured the ships from which the occupiers were shelling Ukraine

Atesh agents reported the deployment of several missile ships in the port of Novorossiysk, from where Russia is shelling Ukraine, the partisans said on Telegram on Feb. 8.

In specific the small missile corvettes Karakurt and Buyan-M were identified, suggesting that these ships were used to launch Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities on Feb. 7, the partisans said.

The ships are part of the 41st Missile Boat Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, said Atesh. These vessels were previously transferred from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk after successful strikes by the Ukrainian forces. However, they continue to be involved in attacks on peaceful cities.

Atesh declared the intention to engage in a retaliatory strike against the boats, with its agents participating. Full information has already been relayed to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the morning of Feb. 7, an air raid alert was declared in Ukraine. Shortly after that, kamikaze drones attacked several Ukrainian cities and Russia launched multiple cruise missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and several other cities.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Drohobych were all affected by the attack.

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out in a high-rise building due to missile debris that hit the building. A service station building and cars were also set ablaze. In the Dniprovskiy district high-voltage lines and a central heating system were damaged, leaving more than 20,000 customers without electricity.

In total, air defense forces shot down 44 of 64 air targets. About 20 missiles were destroyed over Kyiv and on approach to the capital.

