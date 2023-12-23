Ukrainian Patriot air defense systems took down 10 Russian aircraft says military expert

Ukraine’s Patriot air defense systems have shot down 10 Russian aircraft, including three Su-34 fighter-bombers in a recent operation. Military expert and Ukrainian Armed Forces reserve officer Andriy Kramarov commented on the "seasonal migration" of the systems in an interview with Radio NV on Dec. 23.

Although there is no official confirmation from the Ukrainian military, "Ukraine has Patriot systems, and they can appear anywhere out of nowhere,” Kramarov said.

"Western experts say that this is the tenth Russian plane shot down by the Patriot system. I would like to note that this is the first time that an aircraft, not a missile, has been shot down by the Patriot system in a real combat zone, and it is in our war, and it is proving itself. This is a MIM-104 missile with a range of up to 155 kilometers. As we can see, if it is a Patriot, it works well against targets such as aircraft.”

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction of three enemy aircraft around noon on Dec. 22. He called it a response to a nighttime "message" from the Russian military on an intercepted kamikaze drone, which carried the message: "Die, b**ches".

Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat called the downing of the warplanes "a brilliantly planned operation to destroy the enemy on the periphery of our country."

The three Russian Su-34 warplanes downed on Dec. 22 were planning to attack Ukraine with guided bombs, aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko said in an interview with Radio NV.

"Most likely, it was really a Patriot, because we did receive another system from Germany, and our guys were already prepared for it," Romanenko said.

Russia is thought to have had 155 Su-34s before it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The aircraft has a crew of two pilots, and these are the warplanes used by the Russian military to strike Ukraine with guided bombs, guided missiles, and other weapons.

The Patriot air defense system proved to be a killer for the Kinzhal missiles and the Russian Air Force.

Russian Su-34 and Su-35 jets, two rare Mi-8MTPR-1 anti-aircraft helicopters and a Mi-8 helicopter were instantly destroyed over Bryansk Oblast on May 13. The Ukrainian Air Force later confirmed that they were all shot down by the Patriot air defense system.

Germany confirmed on Dec. 14 that it had sent Ukraine a new military aid package, including a second Patriot anti-air system, making it the third system in the country, each consisting of a command post, radar, and up to eight launchers.

Ukraine is set to strengthen its air defenses with the addition of "several" Patriot systems this winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference on Dec. 19.

