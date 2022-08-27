Ukrainian pilots demonstrate the greatest skills, which have become legendary Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 22:10

Russia hoped to destroy the Ukrainian Air Force in the first hours of a full-scale invasion, but the Air Force has survived and has shown the greatest skills.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening video address

Details: The President reminded listeners that Ukraine celebrates Aviation Day on the last Saturday of August.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia hoped to destroy our aircraft in the first hours of a full-scale invasion. And of course, this was a completely insane goal on the part of the enemy, like many other such goals. The Ukrainian Air Force was preserved, and since the first day of the invasion it has been carrying out combat tasks with honour.

In six months, 18 pilots were honoured with the title of Hero of Ukraine. Dozens more have been given state awards. Their skills and combat results have become a true legend, and I have repeatedly heard the highest praise of our aviation from representatives of the armies and states of our partners.

Ukrainian aviation is strong. It will be among the most modern, that's for sure. This cannot be changed. But even in the extremely difficult conditions that exist now, Ukrainian pilots show the greatest skills."

