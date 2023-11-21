Ukrainian pilots in Denmark fly F-16s, but with instructors

In Denmark, Ukrainian pilots are already flying F-16 aircraft with instructors.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, with reference to Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center

Quote: "Before that, there were light-engine aircraft of the NATO model, which allowed for easier transition to the F-16s. Now these are flights with an instructor. Every day, the number of Ukrainian pilots who undergo training and perform the tasks set before them by the instructor may increase."

Details: After that, Ukrainian pilots will learn to fly independently and then get some conbat training in order to "learn how to fight on this aircraft."

In addition to Denmark, Ukrainian pilots are trained in the USA and the UK. In addition to pilots, ground personnel, combat control officers and aviation engineering service officers are trained there.

Background: At the beginning of October, Ihnat said that new groups of military pilots who will learn to fly the US F-16 fighter jet in the future are being formed in Ukraine, while some pilots are already training on flight simulators of these jets.



Support UP or become our patron!