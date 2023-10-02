Ukrainian pilots hone their skills on F-16 simulators

New groups of military pilots who will learn to fly the US F-16 fighter jet in the future are being formed in Ukraine, while some pilots are already training on flight simulators of these jets.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 2 October

Quote from Ihnat: "New groups are definitely being formed. Here, the pilots do their homework on learning the [English – ed.] language and adapting to the F-16 with the help of simulators. You've already seen this.

What is happening there [abroad – ed.] is not public information, and our partners do not want to talk about it; they are just doing their job. And our pilots are studying.

Therefore, they are already flying on flight simulators, and it is not just a simulator; it is actually a fully fledged aircraft, including a cockpit that moves, completely replicating the F-16 cockpit. The next stage is, accordingly, flights with an instructor in real jets."

