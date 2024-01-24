Ukrainian PM confident meeting with Slovak PM will open new page in relations between countries

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia want to form a policy of "new pragmatism".

Source: Shmyhal on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Despite some differences of opinion, we intend to develop a policy of ‘new pragmatism’ with the Slovakian government that will benefit both states."

Details: He is convinced that his meeting with Robert Fico today will "open a new page" in relations between Ukraine and Slovakia.

Earlier, the meeting between Shmyhal and Fico began in Uzhhorod. Shmyhal noted that bilateral relations between Ukraine and Slovakia and support for European initiatives were on the agenda.

Background:

Before his visit to Ukraine, Fico made a number of scandalous statements. In particular, Fico said that Ukraine would have to give up part of its territory to Russia.

The day before, when Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, Fico said that life in the Ukrainian capital was "absolutely normal".

As a result of Russian strikes on the capital, among other things, apartments and cars were damaged, 22 people were injured, and one of them ended up in intensive care.

