Ukrainian PM receives EU Commission's report on Ukraine's accession progress

On Wednesday, 8 November, amidst EU Commission’s release of the enlargement report, Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, handed over a report on Ukraine’s accession progress to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Source: Shmyhal, on Facebook, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "I officially received from Mrs. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová the report of the European Commission on Ukraine within the framework of the EU Enlargement Package. The document recommends starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," the prime minister wrote.

He noted that the assessment of the European Commission will help the Ukrainian government determine further steps "on the European integration path."

"In parallel, the government conducted a self-screening of national legislation. Our next step is to prepare the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Acts of Law (acquis) of the EU by the end of the year", Shmyhal announced.

In a report published on 8 November, the European Commission recommended that EU states begin accession negotiations with Ukraine, but for that to happen, Kyiv must implement further reforms.

At the briefing, the President of the European Commission also responded to fears that the upcoming accession of Ukraine could increase the threat to the security and stability of the European Union due to the fact that Russia will remain a threat to Ukraine.

