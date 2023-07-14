Ukrainian police busts major Ecuadorian drug trafficking ring in Ukraine

Law enforcement officers in Lviv blocked a transnational cocaine sales channel

A transnational cocaine distribution channel has been uncovered in Lviv, the National Police stated on July 14.

"The members of the drug group illegally brought Ecuadorian cocaine to Ukraine from European countries and distributed it through trusted dealers in bulk," the police said in a statement

One of the drug ring’s members, a former police officer, was arrested while he was receiving $135,000 in exchange for more than three kilograms of drugs.

He is a 42-year-old resident of Lviv Oblast, who served as a district police officer until 2021.

"He, together with his conspirators, including civilians and customs officers, received 'goods' from foreign drug traffickers and sold them through an established distribution network," the statement said.

Police established that the drugs ring sold cocaine in briquettes and only in wholesale quantities. They received $45,000 per kilogram of cocaine.

The suspect has been charged with the Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues. He faces up to 12 years in prison for if convicted.

