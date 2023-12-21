Ukrainian and Portuguese defence ministers discuss training for Ukrainians on F-16s

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Rustem Umierov
Photo: Getty Images
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reported on Thursday, 21 December that he had a phone conversation with Helena Carreiras, Portugal’s Minister of National Defence, during which they discussed training for Ukrainian technical and support personnel for F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Umierov on Х, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We discussed the training of Ukrainian technical and support personnel for F16s and Portugal’s engagement."

Details: Umierov said he thanked Portugal for its support during the "productive call".

During his conversation with Carreiras, the defence minister also invited Portuguese companies to "co-invest in Ukraine’s defence productions".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron

Recommended Stories