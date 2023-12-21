Ukrainian and Portuguese defence ministers discuss training for Ukrainians on F-16s

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reported on Thursday, 21 December that he had a phone conversation with Helena Carreiras, Portugal’s Minister of National Defence, during which they discussed training for Ukrainian technical and support personnel for F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Umierov on Х, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We discussed the training of Ukrainian technical and support personnel for F16s and Portugal’s engagement."

Details: Umierov said he thanked Portugal for its support during the "productive call".

During his conversation with Carreiras, the defence minister also invited Portuguese companies to "co-invest in Ukraine’s defence productions".

I highlighted the… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) December 21, 2023

Background:

Earlier this year, Portugal confirmed its readiness to train Ukrainian pilots and engineering personnel on F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian pilots have already begun training on the F-16 in the US, where they have moved on to flight training, and in Denmark. A European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots will undergo training, has been opened in Romania with the assistance of the Netherlands.

