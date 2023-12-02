Ukrainian POWs execution video released on Web

Ukraine's Armed Forces have been checking the video where Russian occupiers shot Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered, presumably near the settlement of Stepove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: DeepState Telegram channel; Oleksandr Shtupun, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Tavriia front, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Telegram channel published a video showing a group of soldiers shooting two other soldiers who were coming out of a dugout, one of whom was holding his hands behind his head.

DeepState stated it happened near Stepove when the Russians entered the 45th Rifle Battalion’s position.

Quote: "The enemy entered the 45th Rifle Battalion’s position. During a mop-up operation, the Russians came across the dugout where our guys were sitting. They were forced to surrender due to the lack of ammunition. As soon as the second fighter came out, they just shot both of them," the message said.

Ukrainska Pravda asked Oleksandr Shtupun to confirm whether such events took place, and he noted that "The Russian occupiers cynically violate the rules of warfare every day. And this video is a vivid confirmation of that. It (the video – ed.) is undergoing the appropriate verification and documentation procedures. Such crimes have no prescriptive period, and all evidence will be handed over to the relevant international institutions dealing with war crimes".

