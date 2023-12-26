Ukrainian premier proposes new laws to streamline mobilisation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has presented two new laws designed to make it easier to draft new soldiers urgently needed on the front line.

Due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the mobilisation procedures must be "improved," according to one of the two draft laws published overnight. It comes after Ukraine's army called for reinforcement on the front lines.

According to the new legislation, the age requirement for reservists would be lowered from 27 to 25, which would give the army immediate access to two more cohorts, potentially more than 400,000 young men.

In addition, those previously deemed unfit for military service are to be re-examined.

In future, Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 60 who are liable to military service would have to be entered in the military register and to regularly update their information.

Conscription and enlistment notices could also be sent electronically to the registration address, regardless of the actual place of residence, and not just via mail as is currently the case, which would make it possible to reach men abroad.

A second law would tighten the penalties for failing to provide information in the military register. Ignoring a summons would result in prison sentences instead of fines.

Failure to comply with the registration regulations could result in the confiscation of cars, account freezes and a ban on obtaining loans.

Ukrainians living abroad will only be able to obtain new identity documents from consulates if listed on the military register.

The draft laws can still be amended.