Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, in Kyiv
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

DOHA (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations.

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilisation of Europe.

"They can do much to restore justice. The future of Europe depends on your effort. I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world," he said in translated comments.

The month-long invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Zelenskiy also said no country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia's invasion of his country. Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain producers.

"The world's markets have not yet overcome from the repercussions of the pandemic, from the price shocks of food. No one is insured against these shocks and you cannot be insured if there is a physical scarcity of food," he said.

"Russian troops are covering fields in Ukraine for miles, they are exploding agrarian equipment."

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Andrew Mills; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli and Michael Georgy; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden meets refugees, Academy Awards, NCAA's Final Four: 5 things to know this weekend

    President Joe Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the Oscars are back, with three hosts, and more news to start your weekend.

  • UK Shark House owner dismayed at getting protected status

    The 25-foot tall (7.6 meter) sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of Magnus Hanson-Heine’s house in rural Oxford, England, is now a protected landmark — and he’s not happy about it. Hanson-Heine loves the installation, erected by his father and a local sculptor in 1986 as an anti-war, anti-nuke protest that still remains relevant now as bombs fall on Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin rattles his nuclear weapons. Bill Heine installed the shark without the approval of local officials because he didn’t think they should have the right to decide what art people see, and the council spent years trying to remove the sculpture.

  • European steel prices to extend rally as Ukraine conflict cuts supply

    Surging European steel prices are set to extend their gains as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted logistics, spurred sanctions and sent energy prices soaring. Russia is the world's fifth biggest steel producer, while Ukraine comes in at 14th. "The supply side has been massively disrupted in Europe, and that will take quite a while to resolve."

  • Idaho man who killed boy could have faced death penalty, gets life in prison instead

    “Nothing like this has ever happened in Horseshoe Bend,” Dufresne previously said. “I thought I was doing everything in my power to protect the children here, and then the worst possible thing happened.”

  • Vaccine hesitancy is complicating physicians' obligation to respect patient autonomy during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Over the past couple of decades there has been a shift away from upholding patient autonomy to prioritizing public health. Terry Vine/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesSitting barely 6 feet away from me, my patient yelled angrily, his face mask slipping to his upper lip: “No, I will not get vaccinated. And nothing you do or say will change that fact.” He provided no reason for why he was so opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. As a primary care resident physician working in an underserved area of Readin

  • 3 found dead in submerged vehicle after flood recedes

    Three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle in Alabama on Thursday after floodwaters receded from killer storms that included torrential rain earlier this week, authorities said. Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in the Holt community, a rural area a few miles east of Tuscaloosa, police said in a statement. “The vehicle also contained a large amount of debris, mud and water," said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit.

  • World freedoms at stake, President Biden tells US troops

    President Joe Biden tells US troops in Poland that global democracy is at risk amid Ukraine war.

  • EU strikes gas deal with the U.S. as it seeks to cut its reliance on Russia

    Economic fences around Russia continue to tighten and target where it hurts most. Catch up quick: U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new energy task force today aimed at cutting Russia off from its critical oil and gas profits. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Sanctions have started to hurt the Russian economy, but its exports of oil and gas are softening the blow, the Washington Post notes.Details: The U.S. wil

  • Alabama AG Steve Marshall refuses to call Biden 'duly elected' president

    At Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation hearing, Marshall repeatedly said Biden is the president but would not say he won lawfully.

  • China, Russia cool to US aim for more N. Korea sanctions

    North Korea's test of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile prompted the United States to press Friday for stiffer U.N. sanctions, but China and Russia showed little appetite for tightening restrictions that they have been trying to ease. A day after North Korea's first long-range test since 2017, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the council to condemn the launch and encourage North Korea to return to negotiations. “It was an egregious and unprovoked escalation” that threatens the world, said Thomas-Greenfield, whose country joined Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom in calling for the meeting.

  • Tayshia Adams Says She's Putting 'a Pause' on a Bachelorette Return: Ready For 'the Next Thing'

    "I'm ready to just, do the next thing," she said

  • Housing market tightens: Raleigh saw nation’s biggest drop in inventory since 2020

    The number of homes on the market in Raleigh has dropped 70% since February 2020, while prices again hit record highs.

  • Russia needs Indian energy buyers more than ever now

    Russia’s list of gas buyers is shrinking. The US and the EU today (March 25) announced a deal for the US to supply Europe with at least 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year. India has not joined global sanctions and boycotts against Russia, and could become an even more important customer for the world’s largest oil and gas supplier.

  • Supreme Court Rules Pentagon Can Stop Deployment of Unvaccinated SEALs

    The Supreme Court granted an emergency request from the Defense Department on Friday, temporarily freezing a lower-court ruling that required the Navy to deploy unvaccinated Navy SEALs.

  • The US wants to send more gas to Europe, but has almost none to spare

    Europe has a Russia-sized hole in its natural gas supply, and the US wants to help fill it. Today (March 25), US officials agreed to supply the EU with an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas by the end of 2022, to offset imports from Russia.

  • Russians panic buy anti-depressants - data

    STORY: Russians have rushed to stock up on anti-depressants, sleeping pills and contraceptives among other medication since conflict began in Ukraine. Data released on Thursday (March 24) showed that people had bought a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. Official opinion polls suggest most Russians support President Vladimir Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.But social media, interviews and anecdotal data suggest many Russians have been distressed by the severity of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West to try to force it to withdraw its forces.Muscovite Valentina is concerned about running out of essential medication. “I myself take L-thyroxine, as I have issues with my thyroid gland, so I’m taking it daily and I worry about it, that’s why I bought it for a couple of months to last. So I worry if I find it in pharmacies later or not. People are asking for it everywhere.”Many foreign brands have announced they are suspending their operations or quitting Russia. The rouble's value against the dollar has slumped dramatically.Prices for many everyday products have soared since February 24, when Putin announced what he calls "a special operation" in Ukraine.Sales data gathered by analytical company DSM Group show that Russians bought 270.5 million medicinal items in pharmacies from February 28 until March 13 for 98.6 billion roubles - around $1.04 billion.That was almost comparable to the sales data for the entire month of January.Sergei Shulyak is the group's general director."We can see that there is a temporary shortage of a number of drugs, but this won’t be a problem soon as almost all the foreign producers made claims of continuation of supply, those who didn’t say anything, they continue working here as usual, they don't give in to the political hysteria that exists in Europe and in a number of countries. Truckloads of medicines are coming our way."Shulyak warned however that worsening ties with the West meant that although Russian manufacturers are still able to produce generic drugs, some were having problems sourcing ingredients needed to make their products.The data shows sharp increases in demand for anti-depressants, sleeping pills, insulin, cancer and heart drugs, hormones and contraceptives in particular.

  • The White House slams the reopening of the Moscow Stock exchange as a 'charade', with Russia banning foreigners from selling

    A top US official said the Moscow stock exchange was "not a real market", as it resumed trading after a monthlong pause.

  • The next big business in crypto is ‘staking,’ according to a top expert. Here’s how it will work

    It's risky, but some crypto investors are already earning an annual percentage yield of over 1,000% by “staking"—and a huge amount of passive income along the way.

  • How the EU is responding to the war in Ukraine

    European Union leaders are meeting for a second day in Brussels. European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis joins CBS News to discuss what actions leaders are considering as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

  • Putin Compares Russia to J.K. Rowling in Absurd Rant Against American ‘Cancel Culture’

    "Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics," the author tweeted in response