Ukrainian President Calls for ‘Honest’ Response on E.U., NATO Membership Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    6th President of Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for an “honest” response to his country’s attempts to join the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Zelensky spoke amid reports of shelling in Eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have urged residents to evacuate ahead of potential fighting. Russia has stationed between 169,000-190,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders ahead of a potential invasion, according to the U.S.

Zelensky on Saturday lamented that Ukraine’s bid to join the E.U. has been stalled for several years.

“Why do we avoid this question? Doesn’t Ukraine deserve direct, honest answers?” Zelensky said. “This also applies to NATO. We are told the door is open. But for now, no outsiders are allowed in.”

Zelensky added, “If not all members are willing to see us, or all members do not want to see us there, be honest about it. Open doors are good, but we need open answers.”

The Ukrainian president also criticized predictions and reports of an impending Russian invasion, saying reports were causing unnecessary panic.

“Just putting ourselves in coffins and waiting for foreign soldiers to come in is not something we are prepared to do,” Zelensky said. “We cannot say on a daily basis that war will happen tomorrow.”

Zelensky also met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the conference, and made a request for additional military aid.

Zelensky’s speech came less than a day after President Biden said he was “convinced” Russian president Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine.

“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week—in the coming days,” Biden said at a White House press conference. “We believe they will target Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian family flees Kharkiv amid invasion scare

    As tensions increase at the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, Kharviv resident Kristina Zelenina decides it is time to go. (Feb. 17)

  • World Bank readies $350 million Ukraine disbursement, pledges more support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank Group on Saturday said it is readying a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine that the group's board will consider by the end of March as part of a plan for short- and long-term financing for the country. In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, World Bank President David Malpass said the group will continue to support the Ukrainian people and economy for short- and long-term financing needs, the group said in a statement. The leaders met in Munich as Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin and Washington accused Russian troops near Ukraine's border's of being "poised to strike".

  • Pelosi warns Putin of strong and swift sanctions

    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said sanctions on Russia if they invaded Ukraine would be "strong" and "swift." (Feb. 19)

  • 16 Incredible, Inspiring, And Unforgettable Stories About Black People Who Deserve To Be Talked About More

    History can't forget about these incredible accomplishments.View Entire Post ›

  • OSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine

    Two regions in eastern Ukraine where government and separatist forces have been fighting since 2014 were hit by more than 1,400 explosions on Friday, monitors for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said, pointing to a surge in shelling. The two Russian-backed, self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions are at the centre of a surge in tensions between Moscow and the West over a vast Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

  • NATO staff in Kyiv moved to Lyiv, Brussels

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) staff in Kyiv have been relocated to both Lyiv, Ukraine - situated in the western region of the country - and the Belgian capital of Brussels, a NATO official confirmed to The Hill. "NATO and allied countries are monitoring and assessing the situation very closely, and continue to take all the necessary measures. The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels...

  • Lukashenko expects Russia to build a port for Belarus potash exports

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko expects Russia to build a new Baltic Sea port for exports of Belarusian potash which were hit by Western sanctions, he said on Friday after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders met as Russia held military exercises in Belarus as part of a buildup of troops near Ukraine that has prompted Western warnings of an imminent Russian invasion.

  • Robbie Amell confirms the Code 8 sequel has been shot and it's a 'big movie'

    While 2021 was a fits and starts kind of year for Hollywood productions with the COVID pandemic still impacting film and television, actor and producer Robbie Amell (Arrow, The X-Files) was able to get two projects shot that will see the light of day in 2022. Amazon Original's comedy Upload returns for a second season with seven episodes on March 11, and the sequel to Code 8 is now in post-production for an exclusive Netflix release. Code 8 has a fascinating origin story as a short film that the

  • Bank of America: "Recession Risks Rising," Putting Stocks at Risk Too

    Bank of America strategists say they're bearish on stocks, particularly technology stocks, and credit.

  • AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

    AutoNation will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. "We will not return to the excessively high inventory levels that depressed new vehicle margins for both the dealers and the (Original Equipment Managers) OEMs," he said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Ukraine's president criticizes Western "appeasement" of Putin's aggression

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a searing criticism of Western inaction against Russian aggression on Saturday, arguing that Ukraine has acted as a "shield" for the past eight years and that Europe's security architecture has utterly failed.Why it matters: Zelensky's closely watched address to the Munich Security Conference came just one day after President Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that he plans to target Kyi

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: America's rapid — yet unequal — pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S. — Health workers weigh their options.Vaccines: New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers — CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants.Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response.States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan — Virginia Governor signs b

  • This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," February 20, 2022

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and more appear on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday.

  • Ryan ‘Skip’ Flores runs through the Next Gen pit gun and lug nut at Daytona

    Watch as Team Penske's Ryan 'Skip' Flores runs us through the process of taking a wheel off and putting it back on with the Next Gen pit gun and lug nut.

  • Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House

    All members of Congress are being invited to attend President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, crowding the House chamber for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as the White House tries to nudge COVID-19 toward the nation’s rear-view mirror. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office released the guidelines Thursday from the Sergeant at Arms' office in consultation with the Office of the Physician. Violations of the guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing during the event “will result in the attendee's removal," the memo said.

  • Russia-Ukraine tensions, inflation dominating Biden's agenda this week

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details U.S. economic relations with China and Russia, American consumer and lawmaker sentiments on inflation, the outlook for the Biden administration in a midterm election year, and forecasted crude oil price spikes.&nbsp;

  • Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

    JAKARTA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia and China watered down a G20 finance leaders' statement on geopolitical risks to the global economy as a contentious meeting ended on Friday, deleting a reference to "current" tensions as financial markets fretted over the prospect of war in Ukraine. The gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies was one of the most fractious since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to people familiar with the discussions. Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland strayed from the G20 economic script to issue an impassioned plea to her Russian counterparts to not invade Ukraine, warning that such action would hurt the global economy and bring "crushing" sanctions against Russia, according to two sources familiar with her remarks.

  • Greg Biffle races into Daytona 500 after 5-year hiatus

    Greg Biffle grabbed a seat on stage and flexed a bicep as he posed for pictures. The former NASCAR Cup Series regular is returning to the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016. Biffle needed to beat fellow non-charter driver Timmy Hill across the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race to secure a coveted spot in “The Great American Race.”

  • Court rejects request by US figure skaters to get their team medals before closing ceremony

    The American figure skaters went to court in an effort to force the IOC to hold a medal ceremony. But the court rejected their request.

  • Brian Flores, currently suing the NFL, hired by Steelers as defensive assistant

    Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.