Ukrainian president and German chancellor discuss war, Russia sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy speaks during his nightly address, saying that the "Battle of Donbas" has begun, in Kyiv
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation on the front line of Ukraine's war with Russia on Tuesday and also the possibility of increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow.

"Held productive talks with @Bundeskanzler. Discussed the situation on the frontline, further pressure on Russia, sanctions increase, the prospects of peace," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

He added that Ukraine counted on further German help for his country's path to full membership in the European Union.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting