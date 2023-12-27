Ukrainian president says his nation can become major arms producer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an event honoring members of defense industries at the Mariinsky Palace. -/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country can become one of the largest defence producers in the world, and that he is sure the Ukrainian defence industry "can definitely become one of the top 10 most productive and strongest defence complexes in the world over time.

The industry is already contributing not only to strengthening Ukraine's own defence capabilities amid the war, but is also significantly helping economic growth and employment, he said during his evening video address on Wednesday.

Zelensky praised the agreement with Western partners, above all the US, on joint weapons production as "one of our greatest political achievements this year." This makes it possible to build modern military equipment, he said, adding that the production of Western types of weapons is to be further localized.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshin, told the press that Ukraine tripled its defence production in the current year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands for the national anthem during an event honoring members of defense industries at the Mariinsky Palace. -/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa