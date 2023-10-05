Ukrainian president stresses Biden's unwavering commitment despite mixed messages from Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden fully supports Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community Summit in Spain on Oct. 5, commenting to journalists on the political situation in the United States, El Pais reports.

Walking past journalists at the summit, the Ukrainian leader gave an impromptu press conference as he was asked whether he was concerned about the events in the United States, in particular the resignation of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the adoption of a temporary budget without aid to Ukraine.

"It's too late to be afraid," Zelenskyy said.

“I met with President Biden, and he supports us 100%, we also have the support of both parts of the U.S. Congress.”

“Of course, the pre-election period in the United States is complicated, there are many voices, some of them strange, but we will talk about all this today.”

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on Sept. 30 to temporarily fund the government for 45 days, which will avoid a so-called shutdown, or suspension of the government, from which $6 billion in support of Ukraine has been withdrawn.

Kyiv said that this would not stop the flow of aid that was previously announced, and Ukraine is now working with partners to ensure that the new budget decision includes the funding in question.

On Oct. 3, for the first time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives dismissed the speaker, removing McCarthy from the post.

At the same time, the White House assured Kyiv that bipartisan support for Ukraine remains in both the House and the Senate.

