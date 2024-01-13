Ukrainian president and UK PM visit soldiers in hospital – photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak meeting with the servicemen in hospital. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have visited Ukrainian servicemen being treated in one of Kyiv's medical facilities.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The head doctor of the medical institution spoke in detail about the treatment of each of the soldiers.

Some soldiers expressed their intention to return to service after recovery. However, the servicemen’s greatest wish is the victory of Ukraine over the Russian aggressor.

As a memento of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak left their signatures on a flag. The head of the medical institution also briefed the President and Prime Minister on the efforts made by the facility's team in treating and rehabilitating wounded soldiers. Medical professionals are striving in particular to preserve the limbs of military personnel in complex cases.

Additionally, soldiers are being prepared for prosthetics, with prosthetics selected and training provided on their usage. Facilities such as a pool and a wrestling and jiu-jitsu training area have been set up for soldiers. Significant attention is dedicated to social rehabilitation after injuries.

Background:

A bilateral security agreement was signed between the United Kingdom and Ukraine during Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on 12 January, valid until Ukraine joins NATO.

This agreement was the first in the field of security agreements to implement the agreements agreed upon during the Vilnius NATO summit between Ukraine, members of the G7 group, and the states that joined them.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has released the text of the security agreement concluded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

