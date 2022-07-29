Ukrainian president: Ukraine is ready for grain shipments, awaits signal to start

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Nauseda in Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black sea ports and is awaiting a signal from the United Nations and Turkey to start the shipments.

Zelenskiy's office said the president had visited the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, which has been blockaded by Russia, to see preparations for the shipments under a U.N.-brokered agreement signed in Turkey last week.

"Our side is fully prepared. We sent all the signals to our partners - the U.N. and Turkey, and our military guarantees the security situation," it quoted him as saying.

"The infrastructure minister is in direct contact with the Turkish side and the U.N. We are waiting for a signal from them that we can start."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

