Ukrainian president addresses troops in Kherson, thanks allies for support

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Fiala in Kyiv
Jonathan Landay
By Jonathan Landay

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson and addressed troops there on Monday, days after Russian forces were forced to retreat from the southern city after months of occupation.

"We are moving forward," he told troops standing in formation in front of the administration building in the city's main square. "We are ready for peace, peace for all our country."

Zelenskiy thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia and said the delivery of high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) from the United States had made a big difference for Kyiv.

Parents with children, some pushing baby strollers, also gathered in the main square. Some waved Ukrainian flags and others had the flag draped over their shoulders.

“I’m really happy, you can tell by the reaction of the people, their reaction is not staged,” he said in a comments witnessed by a Reuters correspondent in Kherson.

Asked where Ukrainian forces might advance next, he said: “Not Moscow...We’re not interested in the territories of another country."

Minutes before he arrived, nearby shelling could be heard by people in the centre of Kherson. After Zelenskiy finished speaking, several more of blasts artillery gunfire echoed over the city.

Ukrainian troops arrived in the centre of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since Moscow launched its invasion.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

