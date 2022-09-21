Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be punished for "trying to steal" Ukrainian territory.

During the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be punished for "trying to steal" Ukrainian territory and for them to be punished for their crimes. Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 in an illegal and unprompted invasion. The Russian-Ukrainian war has been at the center of global affairs for months, and is a main talking point of the United Nations General Assembly. As Ukraine begins to regain the territory lost initially in the Russian advance, the world is seeing the horrendous crimes committed by Russia against innocent Ukrainian citizens. When President Zelenskyy finished his speech, almost the entire United Nations assembly stood up in a standing ovation, with the noticeable exception of the Russian Federation representatives.

ZELENSKYY: “And Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory, punishment for the murders of thousands of people, punishment for torchers and humiliations of women and men, punishment for the catastrophic turbulence that Russia provoked with its illegal war and not only for us, Ukrainians, but for the whole world.”