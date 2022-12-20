Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Biden, address Congress

Ella Lee, Maureen Groppe and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress Wednesday in what would be his first trip outside his country since Russia began its violent invasion of Ukraine in February.

Security concerns could still scuttle the visit, according to the Associated Press.

The trip, first reported by Punchbowl News, comes as Congress prepares to vote on an additional $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. has provided about $68 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since violence between it and Russia renewed.

In a letter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested lawmakers should travel to Washington Wednesday for a "very special focus on democracy" that night.

“To have a complete and total hero in the Congress of the United States, fighting for democracy, leading people who are fighting for democracy, would bring honor to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters about a potential trip.

Zelenskyy's trip to Washington would mark the first time the Ukrainian president has left his country since Russia's attack.

White House spokesman John Kirby, speaking at a briefing last week, said the Biden administration has "no expectation" that winter will quell fighting in the region.

"No indications, certainly no expectations, that by year's end there will be an end of war," Kirby said. "None of the indicators are pointing in that direction."

Lawmakers are rushing to pass before Christmas a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes $45 billion for Ukraine, a boost from the $37 billion Biden had requested for the latest round of assistance. The increase comes amid concern that funding may be harder to pass next year when Republicans take control of the House.

In a video released by his office from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Zelenskyy on Monday was handed a Ukrainian flag and alluded to delivering it to U.S. leaders.

“The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on,” Zelenskyy said in the video. “We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army, and our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the President of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint – it is not enough.”

The Pentagon is considering sending Patriot antimissile batteries to Ukraine amid the bombardment of cities by Russian missiles and drones. The mobile Patriot missile system is one of the most advanced in the U.S. arsenal and can shoot down aircraft or ballistic missiles in all weather conditions.

Ukraine is desperate for air defense systems to counter the barrage of Russian missiles and drones aimed at power stations and other civilian targets. U.S. officials credit Ukraine’s ingenuity with older, Soviet-era air defense systems for denying Russia the ability to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.

Patriot batteries are in high demand around the world and require extensive training to operate.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy may meet with Biden, address Congress

