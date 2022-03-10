  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Putin Is Bluffing About Nuclear Threat

Marita Vlachou
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    6th President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed fears Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would start a nuclear war if the West joins Ukraine’s defense.

“I think that the threat of nuclear war is a bluff,” Zelenskyy told German newspaper Die Zeit in a written interview. “It’s one thing to be a murderer. It’s another to commit suicide. Every use of nuclear weapons means the end for all sides, not just for the person using them. Rather, Putin’s threat shows a weakness. You only threaten the use of nuclear weapons when nothing else is working.”

Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert on Feb. 27 in response to economic sanctions imposed by the U.S., U.K. and the E.U., among other countries. Since then, the U.S. and the U.K. have gone further by banning imports of Russian oil and gas. Europe, heavily dependent on Russian energy, has so far resisted calls for a similar ban.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed fears Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would start a nuclear war if the West got involved in halting the war in Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed fears Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would start a nuclear war if the West got involved in halting the war in Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press)

Still, Zelenskyy said the sanctions were not enough to stop Putin.

“If they were, the offensive would have stopped already,” Zelenskyy told Die Zeit. “Russian oil and gas are still being bought. Western companies still operate on the Russian market while hiding behind various excuses.”

He also sounded the alarm for other neighboring countries, including Georgia, Moldova, and the Baltic states, which he said could be next on Russia’s target list. This fear is shared by Western officials.

“In fact, the entire continent is in danger as long as Russia is able to attack another country,” Zelenskyy said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied Russia was a threat.

“We are not planning to attack other countries,” Lavrov told a Turkish reporter, according to The New York Times. “We didn’t attack Ukraine, either.”

The White House has said repeatedly that the U.S. would not commit troops or other military assistance to Ukraine that Putin might view as an escalation.

But the U.S. is concerned that Russia could deploy chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine following the Kremlin’s allegations that the U.S. was running biowarfare labs in the country.

“We should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

The use of chemical and biological weapons is banned under the 1925 Geneva protocol.

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing war crimes by attacking civilian targets. The bombing of a maternity hospital Wednesday killed at least three people.

“The invasion was no surprise to me,” Zelenskyy told Die Zeit. “But the brutality was. What the Russian soldiers are doing to the civilians is more than I can comprehend. The bombs they’re dropping on apartment buildings. The missile systems they’re using to shell residential areas. Those are war crimes.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Oil price falls after UAE backs pushing Opec to increase outputs

    The dramatic U-turn by the United Arab Emirates set off the biggest drop in brent crude since April 2020, with the benchmark falling 13% during the session.

  • Citi operating Russia consumer business on 'limited basis' while pursuing sale of unit

    Citigroup Inc. said late Wednesday it's operating its consumer banking business in Russia "on a more limited basis given current circumstances and obligations" as it pursues previously announced plans to exit the business. The bank said it's supporting its corporate clients in Russia including American and European multi-national corporations as they suspend or unwind their businesses. "With the Russian economy in the process of being disconnected from the global financial system as a consequenc

  • Robert Rinder headed for Ukraine border to help former 'Strictly' dance partner's family escape

    The TV judge is backing an appeal to help out the Ukrainian dancer's grandparents.

  • Stanley Black & Decker shutting down Russian business

    "Stanley Black & Decker stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the company said in a statement on social media announcing the closure of its Russian business.

  • EU leaders to offer stronger bonds, deeper partnership to Ukraine -draft

    European Union leaders will offer to strengthen the bloc's bonds with Ukraine and deepen its partnership as the European Commission assesses if Kyiv is ready to become a candidate for full EU membership, a draft EU declaration showed. Leaders of the 27-nation bloc are meeting in Versailles to discuss Ukraine's bid to become a member as the Russian war against the country enters its third week despite massive western sanctions against Moscow. "Following the December 2016 decision by the EU Heads of State or Government, the European Council acknowledged the European aspirations and the European choice of Ukraine, as stated in the Association Agreement," said the draft declaration, which might still change.

  • Zelenskyy says Putin's threats of nuclear war are a 'bluff' that shows 'nothing else is working'

    "You only threaten the use of nuclear weapons when nothing else is working," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told German newspaper Die Zeit.

  • Global oil benchmark bounces after biggest daily fall in almost 2 years

    Oil futures are on the rise again Thursday, a day after Brent crude suffers the biggest one-day percentage loss in nearly 2 years.

  • Google suspends Play store billing, YouTube payments in Russia

    Google is suspending billing on its mobile app store, Play, and pausing payment-based services for YouTube users in Russia -- blaming "payment system disruption" related to Western sanctions on Russian banks. The development, which was reported earlier by Reuters, comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions on Russian banks that swiftly followed as the West opted for an economic response to Putin's war in Europe.

  • Gold futures rise ahead of Thursday’s U.S. inflation report

    Gold futures trade higher Thursday as Russia ramps up its attack on Ukraine and investors await a report on U.S. inflation in February.

  • Invading Russian troops 'will be dog food' insists defiant Ukrainian general

    General Dmytro Marchenko, of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian resistance is not phased by Russian soldiers.

  • Los Angeles Man Pistol-Whipped While Fighting Off Would-Be Robbers

    A man had a gun pointed at him and was pistol-whipped in Los Angeles after being followed home in a violent attempted robbery on March 6, the LAPD said.Footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a man getting out of a Lamborghini at his home in downtown Los Angeles on the evening of March 6. Before entering the building he is assaulted by two hooded men who had followed him home. The man fights off his attackers, who flee the scene.Police said a gun was pointed at the victim and that the suspects had demanded his watch. The man was pistol whipped as part of the physical altercation, they said. Credit: Los Angeles Police Department via Storyful

  • As fuel prices rise to record highs, governments look for solutions

    Retail gasoline and diesel prices soared to record highs in many countries across the world this week, prompting governments from Brazil to France to consider pumping up subsidies or trimming taxes to shield consumers from the financial strain. The moves reflect the economic and political risks governments see in the current energy spike, which has been driven by a rebound in fuel demand since the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic and supply disruptions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. If prices keep rising - as many analysts expect - they could take a bite out of economic growth, force lower consumption, and in some cases trigger political unrest.

  • Nasdaq 100 Slides Into First Bear Market Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index fell into a bear market for the first time since the pandemic as investors exit risk assets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U

  • Boda-Bodas - the enduring menace of Kenya's motorbike taxis

    A video of a woman driver being assaulted by motorbike taxi riders sparks renewed calls for action.

  • Zelensky calls Putin nuclear threat a 'bluff'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear force should the West get involved in the war a "bluff."The Ukrainian leader has ramped up his calls for the West to impose a no-fly zone over the country as Russian aerial attacks have intensified and amid warnings that Moscow may be prepared to use weapons of mass destruction on its neighbor. Late last month, Putin ordered that nuclear forces...

  • 2 Russian billionaires resigned from the board of one of the country's biggest banking companies a day after the EU sanctioned them

    Alfa-Bank's website says Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven left its board in resignation applications dated March 1.

  • White House issues its executive order on cryptocurrencies

    The order essentially lays out a broad strategy for how the government plans to balance consumer protection while ensuring that the United States continues to be a space for innovation in the sector. For those in the crypto sector concerned about aggressive government intervention, the order's language seems to signal that the Biden White House is uninterested in sweeping near-term reforms and is instead merely focused on ensuring that agencies are on the same page in researching and observing the national security implications of the crypto industry. "The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk," a fact sheet issued by the White House reads.

  • Proud Boys leader indicted on conspiracy charge over Jan. 6

    A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted the leader of the right-wing Proud Boys on a conspiracy charge stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Justice Department announced.Enrique Tarrio, 38, was arrested in Miami on a charge of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, a felony that federal prosecutors have brought against hundreds of Capitol riot defendants and carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.Tarrio is...

  • Vladimir Putin Banned From Annual Meeting Of World Elites In Davos

    The World Economic Forum is freezing all its relations with Russian entities following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Only 2 Cities Ever Hit By Nuclear Weapons Plead With Putin Not To Detonate Bombs

    “We must not allow there to be a third site of a wartime atomic bombing after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”