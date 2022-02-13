Ukrainian president warns against panic as Russia ramps up troops
CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kyiv, where Ukrainian leaders are warning against panic as Russia bolsters its presence along the border.
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
Police escorted Charles Banner and his family off a British Airways flight to Turin because of the feud about business class seats, per MailOnline.
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
It's not hard to renounce one's American citizenship, but the repercussions could last a lifetime.
Christian Pulisic played a big part in Chelsea winning the FIFA Club World Cup, as he became the first-ever American to lift the trophy.
The comedian announced her lung cancer diagnosis last August.
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
State Highway Patrol said two drivers now face charges.
Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, as Kai Havertz scored a 117th minute penalty kick to edge the Blues past Palmeiras.
The driver was flown to Harborview hospital in Seattle.
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
For decades, Linda Slaten’s sons believed they’d never find out who raped and murdered their mother when they were children. But on Wednesday the brothers confronted her killer — a man who had a connection to the family all those years ago. Joseph Mills had once been Tim Slaten’s youth football coach, but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting and killing the 31-year-old single mother as her two sons slept nearby on Sept. 4, 1981, local station WTVT reports. “I hope when you’re in pr
Many believe Susan Powell’s remains are hidden in a mine shaft in Utah. But out of hundreds of mines in the west desert, brothers Taylor and David Sparks have their eyes on a specific one.
If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.
Justin Theroux just revealed a video of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston letting loose in honor of her birthday, agreeing that she is, in fact, the "cool blonde."
The Hollywood therapist, and former fiancée of Drew Carey, was found beneath her bedroom balcony just hours after Valentine's Day 2020.
“Anyone finding any guns is urged to call 911 and have an officer recover them.”
Former Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan has found a new NFL job
Katri Lylynpera claims officials ordered her to delete a number of photos she'd posted from the athlete's village.