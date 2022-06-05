Ukrainian President Zelenskiy travels close to front-line near Sievierodonetsk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bogdan Kochubey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oleksandr Starukh
    Ukrainian politician
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Bogdan Kochubey

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had traveled to Lysychansk and Soledar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fighting between his country's troops and Russian forces.

The beleaguered city of Lysychansk is just a few kilometres south from Sievierodonetsk, where one of the war's biggest ground battles is taking place and which Ukraine claims to be regaining more control of.

"I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, adding he would not elaborate on the visit. [L1N2XS0IM]

In two separate videos released later, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki T-shirt, is shown talking to troops in confined, bunker-like structures, presenting some with awards and addressing others.

"What you all deserve is victory - that is the most important thing. But not at any cost," Zelenskiy said in one of the videos.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm whether the videos were recorded in Lysychansk and Soledar.

The trips that were publicly revealed on Sunday were rare outings by Zelenskiy outside the capital Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and could be the closest to the frontline yet.

Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk are in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region. Both regions make up the broader Donbas region, Ukraine's industrial heartland, which Russia claims is on a mission to "liberate."

Ukraine says it is fighting for its very survival against a Russian imperial-style land grab. Observers say that achieving goals in the east is necessary for Russian President Vladimir Putin to claim the military operation a success.

ZAPORIZHZHIA

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskiy said he had visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, whose governor claims that 60% of the region is under Russian occupation.

"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Zelenskiy's office later said the president also visited a medical facility in the region and spoke with people forced to leave their homes, including from Mariupol, which is now in Russian hands after being under siege for weeks.

He promised action to ensure that all displaced people would be properly rehoused.

"We will truly help you tackle this issue," the president's office quoted him as saying.

(Writing by Conor Humphries, Ron Popeski and Lidia Kelly;Editing by Jane Merriman, Tomasz Janowski and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky visits frontline troops in region largely occupied by Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the contested southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, giving his troops a morale boost as they push back against a dominant Russian presence in the area. Zelensky met with military leadership and emergency personnel to discuss strategy and humanitarian efforts for the region, according to a statement on the president’s…

  • In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

    As the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward, Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities — and the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling. “It is dangerous, because we can hear the shells whistling above us,” said Sergii Marokhin, a water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut, which has come under increased shelling recently as Russian forces press their offensive in the Donetsk region of the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. Shelling the day before had damaged water pipes in a nearby village and in Bakhmut itself that he and his crew had been repairing that morning.

  • More Ukrainian souls are lost on front lines

    Family and fellow servicemen in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr buried an officer on Friday who was killed in Mykolayivka in the Luhansk region.

  • Ukraine claims to have regained part of Sievierodonetsk

    Ukraine claims to have regained part of Sievierodonetsk

  • Families of defenders of Mariupol ask Red Cross to demand better conditions from the Russian Federation

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 12:22 PM DENYS AND KATERYNA PROKOPENKO, PHOTO FROM THE FAMILY ARCHIVE Families of Azovstal fighters want the Red Cross, the UN, and other international organisations to influence Russia to improve the conditions of detention of the Defenders of Mariupol.

  • Ukrzaliznytsia showed a Russian-bombed plant in Kyiv

    ELDAR SARAKHMAN, VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 22:42 As a result of a morning missile strike by Russian troops, one unit of the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant was destroyed and several units were damaged.

  • Russian invaders can still capture Severodonetsk, US military think tank warns

    Invading Russian forces might still capture Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the last remaining strongholds of Ukrainian forces in Luhansk Oblast, a U.S. military think tank said in its Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, released on June 4.

  • More Nazis and useful idiots: Ukrainian Security Service obtains access to FSB war manuals

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 12:46 PM The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that it has gained access to the Russian special services' propaganda manuals on "proper coverage of the special operation" in Ukraine.

  • Kyiv remains under threat as the main target of the Russian Federation - Ministry of Defene

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 18:20 Kyiv remains the main target of the Russian occupiers, so it is constantly under threat. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on the national newscast on 5 June Quote from Maliar: "We have always said that Kyiv is constantly under threat.

  • ‘Significant’ consequences if lawmakers fail to act on gun control, Democrat warns

    Senator Chris Murphy says measures passed in Florida after Parkland shooting could attract Republican support

  • Pilot hospitalized as helicopter crashes minutes after takeoff at Essex County Airport

    A pilot was hospitalized with head injuries after a private helicopter crashed on the property of Essex County Airport Saturday.

  • Russia may establish control over Luhansk Oblast in next two weeks, US think-tank says

    Russia may establish control over Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast in the next two weeks, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on June 3, with reference to the UK Defense Ministry.

  • Klipsch Unveils New Flagship Loudspeakers That Are Bigger Than Most Humans

    The Jubilee speakers stand 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh over 400 pounds each.

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

  • NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late Friday that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits wounded soldiers

    STORY: Video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service showed Zelenskiy speaking with wounded soldiers.Earlier this month, Zelenskiy said that up to 100 soldiers are killed in action per day and around 500 soldiers are wounded.During his visit to the hospital, Zelenskiy awarded doctors, expressing gratitude for their work both in the hospitals and in the field.Tens of thousands have died, millions have been uprooted from their homes and the global economy disrupted since Moscow’s forces were driven back from Kyiv in the first weeks of the conflict.

  • Putin mocks Ukraine with proposal for grain exports via hostile Belarus

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose forces have put a chokehold on Ukrainian grain exports to the world, has mocking suggested Kyiv hold talks with Belarus on opening an export route through its territory.

  • Militants want to shoot three captured foreigners

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 12:59 Militants of the so-called "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic] abducted and "will judge" three foreigners who are allegedly facing the death penalty.

  • US says Russia isn't serious about allowing Ukraine grain exports

    Russian officials are not operating in good faith in negotiations with the U.N. over allowing Ukraine to make grain exports through the Black Sea, U.S. officials say.

  • Russian missiles strike Kyiv; Putin issues warning to West

    Putin warns that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine will prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'