Ukrainian President Zelensky visits frontline amid Russian invasion fears
Images released by the Ukrainian Presidency show President Volodymyr Zelensky in the trenches clad in a helmet and bulletproof vest handing out awards to Ukrainian soldiers and shaking their hands as he visits the country's eastern frontline. Fears in Kiev are mounting that Russia is preparing to invade its south-western neighbour. Ex-Soviet Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russia separatists in its eastern Lugansk and Donetsk regions since 2014, shortly after Moscow seized Crimea.