Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appears upbeat after long call with China's Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone for an hour on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone for an hour on Wednesday.
Indonesia's food regulator on Thursday said a popular product from one of the world's biggest instant noodle brands was safe for consumption in the country, despite its recall in Malaysia and in Taiwan's capital over concerns about a possible carcinogenic ingredient. The Taipei city health department on Monday recalled "special chicken" flavour Indomie, a popular Indonesian instant noodle variety produced by Indofood CBP's, saying traces had been found of the carcinogenic ethylene oxide, which can elevate cancer risks.
Yoon Suk-yeol meets Joe Biden in Washington amid concerns in South over North’s nuclear buildup
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported on April 27.
Ukraine’s prime minister said he asked Pope Francis during a private Vatican audience Thursday to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, briefing reporters on his half-hour audience with the pontiff, said he also invited Francis to come to Ukraine. “I asked the Vatican and the Holy Father for help in getting back children taken by force by Russia,” the prime minister said.
Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan’s war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite a fragile three-day truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds. The mayhem in the Darfur city of Genena pointed to how the rival generals’ fight for control in the capital, Khartoum, was spiraling into violence in other parts of Sudan.
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) with an assist vs the Miami Heat, 04/26/2023
The Foreign Secretary has defended the decision to allow China’s deputy president to attend the King’s Coronation.
President Xi is the most powerful world leader to have refrained from denouncing Russia’s invasion
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to shore up their depth and address their fifth starter void.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is heading to Brazil next week, following up on recent high-level meetings between the presidents and top diplomats of the two countries. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said late Wednesday that she will visit the capital, Brasilia, and then travel to Salvador, one of the oldest cities in the Americas and a center of Afro-Brazilian culture, from May 2-4. Thomas-Greenfield’s visit follows February’s White House meeting where President Joe Biden and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed the importance of defending democracy and preserving the Amazon rain forest — and talks on the margin of the Group of 20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi in early March between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.
The yuan became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China in March, overtaking the dollar for the first time, official data showed, reflecting efforts by Beijing to internationalise use of the yuan. Cross-border payments and receipts in yuan rose to a record $549.9 billion in March from $434.5 billion a month earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The yuan was used in 48.4% of all cross-border transactions, Reuters calculated, while the dollar's share declined to 46.7% from 48.6% a month earlier.
Shop the best Memorial Day TV deals 2023 on top brands like Samsung, Sony, Hisense and Amazon Fire TV for up to $1,300 off. Shop TV deals from Amazon and Walmart.
3 #Bills free agents we are surprised haven't re-signed yet (but keep their names in mind, post-draft):
Lifeline Youth & Family Services denies allegations that it failed to protect minors from sexual abuse.
The grey rock method is a technique used to help manage narcissistic and toxic behavior. The idea is that when a narcissist tries to provoke you, you disengage and remain as boring and neutral as a grey rock. Let’s take a more in-depth look at the grey rock method, including why it’s done, how to do it, and any pitfalls that might come up along the way.
The star presenter's departure came soon after the broadcaster settled the Dominion lawsuit, but it was far from the only factor in his downfall.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is in Taiwan as the first of three stops during a trade mission through Asia, with plans to also visit Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea.
Good Ol’ JR provides an update on Jerry Lawler. Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke in February 2023 but was shortly thereafter released to return to Florida and continue recovery by way of outpatient therapy. Now, Lawler’s long-time commentary partner, Jim Ross is providing an update on his condition, revealing that Lawler will further undergo a […] The post Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler Following February 2023 Stroke appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Former 'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson is starring in a new Peacock show with Edie Falco called 'Bupkis.' Ahead of the release, Pete opened up to Edie about his mom, Amy, in honor of Mother's Day.
Rae de Leon discovered a disturbing pattern while working as a reporter at the Center for Investigative Reporting. It seemed that, nationwide, there was a pipeline from women reporting sexual assault to the police to criminal charges made against them. Director Nancy Schwartzman follows de Leon’s solo investigation in her Netflix documentary feature “Victim/Suspect,” a […]