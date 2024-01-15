Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for Davos and meetings with Swiss leaders

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland to meet with Swiss leaders and participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, his office said in an announcement on Telegram on Jan. 15.

He will talk with the heads of both chambers of the Swiss Parliament, party leaders, and factions, as well as President Viola Amherd in the capital, Bern.

Read also: Ukraine will establish international working group on Russian troop withdrawal – DM Umerov

"I wish to thank you for your principled support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelenskyy said.

“I believe that Switzerland's involvement in the Peace Formula and its relevant experience will contribute to achieving a just peace based on our vision."

He will address topics such as the return of kidnapped children, sanctions, the exploration of mechanisms for utilizing frozen Russian assets, cooperation on humanitarian demining, financial support, and the reconstruction of Ukraine during the visit.

Read also: Davos summit gathers 80+ delegations for key talks on Ukrainian peace formula

Zelenskyy will also hold bilateral meetings in Davos with both EU and NATO members to bolster the dynamics of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and meet with leaders of states and prominent businesses to fortify Ukraine's defense and economic resilience.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula meeting at the national security advisor level kicked off in Davos on Jan. 14, featuring representatives from 81 countries and international organizations.

The meeting discussed five of the ten points of the Ukrainian peace formula, namely: the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of justice, environmental security, the prevention of escalation, and the confirmation of the end of the war.

Zelenskyy first presented the 10-point peace formula in Nov. 2022 at the G20 summit. The formula lays out a path to ending Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all detainees, a tribunal for those responsible for aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.



Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine