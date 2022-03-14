Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls out 'deliberate' attack that killed US journalist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the attack that killed American journalist Brent Renaud and injured his colleague a "deliberate attack."
Russia has been showing signs of a "willingness to have real, serious negotiations" on Ukraine, deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman told "Fox News Sunday."The latest: Negotiations between the two countries will resume on Monday, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The fourth set of diplomatic talks ended last week without any major moves to end the violen
Ukrainian and Russian leaders are set to meet virtually for another round of talks after Russian forces invaded the border nation. Ukrainian officials say they will push for a case fire and direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenesky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Red Cross warns Ukrainian citizens in Mauripol could be living a "worst-case scenario" if they can't access humanitarian aid. The organization says the hundreds of thousands of city residents face shortages of food and medicine as the war rages on. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers have helped evacuate more than 5,500 people near the nation's capital of Kyiv. Refugees are escaping through several humanitarian corridors.
Hours after returning from a diplomatic trip to Poland and Romania, Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday vowed continued support for Ukraine in its fight against an escalating Russian military offensive.Driving the news: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance," Harris said Saturday in remarks at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib
The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like
Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a tweet Sunday that she agreed with a fellow Republican lawmaker who called former President Trump a "would-be tyrant."Driving the news: Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) issued a statement Saturday night after Trump held a rally in the state to support his candidates of choice, including a challenger to Rice, local news outlet WBTW reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In addition to calling Trump a "would-be tyrant," Rice adde
Officials of Mariupol, Ukraine, said that nearly 2,200 people have died within the last 24 hours due to Russian attacks on their city, CNN reported. "To date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia," the Mariupol city council said on Sunday, according to CNN, noting that is a sharp increase of the nearly 1,600 figure previously announced. "The situation in Mariupol continues to be very difficult. The city has no electricity,...
The Czech Industry Ministry will order next week the launch of a tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, a spokesman for the ministry said on Sunday. The previous government last year sent security questionnaires to three potential bidders - Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP - after candidates from China and Russia were excluded on security grounds. "Industry Minister Jozef Sikela will issue an order next week for the tender for a new unit at Dukovany nuclear power plant," spokesman Vojtech Srnka said.
Mike CoppolaAmerican journalist and documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud has been killed in Irpin, Ukraine, according to the chief of police of Kyiv. Renaud, whose New York Times press pass and American passport were posted on social media, was a legendary filmmaker, covering some of the world’s worst human tragedies. The New York Times said in a statement that he was not on assignment for them and that their press pass with his name and photo was old. CBS News said Monday that it had confirmed Re
Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Florence, South Carolina. His first impeachment focused on withholding vital military aid from Ukraine.
Russian prosecutors warned Western companies that criticism of Moscow's war on Ukraine could lead to arrests of corporate leaders or seizure of assets in the country. Companies that received the warning included Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.The threats came in the form of calls, letters and visits threatening to take legal action against the...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. More than two years before the next presidential election, a shadow primary is already beginning to take shape among at least three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who is best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in 2024.
Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions, which it said had frozen nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves. "But I think that our partnership with China will still allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where Western markets are closing."