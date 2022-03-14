Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls out 'deliberate' attack that killed US journalist

CBS News Videos

Ukrainian and Russian leaders are set to meet virtually for another round of talks after Russian forces invaded the border nation. Ukrainian officials say they will push for a case fire and direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenesky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Red Cross warns Ukrainian citizens in Mauripol could be living a "worst-case scenario" if they can't access humanitarian aid. The organization says the hundreds of thousands of city residents face shortages of food and medicine as the war rages on. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers have helped evacuate more than 5,500 people near the nation's capital of Kyiv. Refugees are escaping through several humanitarian corridors.