Ukrainian Presidentia adviser says Iran is responsible for murdering Ukrainians

IRYNA BALACHUK — MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 17:16

Iran bears direct responsibility for the murders of Ukrainians killed in attacks on Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. A country that oppresses its own people is now giving Russian monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. A case where sanctions are not enough..."

Background:

