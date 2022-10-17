Ukrainian Presidentia adviser says Iran is responsible for murdering Ukrainians
IRYNA BALACHUK — MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 17:16
Iran bears direct responsibility for the murders of Ukrainians killed in attacks on Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.
Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, on Twitter
Quote from Podoliak: "Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. A country that oppresses its own people is now giving Russian monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. A case where sanctions are not enough..."
Background:
On the morning of 17 October, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv using Iranian-made kamikaze drones: a total of 4 strikes. In particular, the occupiers hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.
According to preliminary data, four people died, including a pregnant woman.
