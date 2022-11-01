Ukrainian President's Office calls on world to recognise Iran as complicit in Russian aggression

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the President’s Office, has called on Ukraine’s partners to officially recognise Iran as an accomplice of Russia’s aggression in Europe.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Transferring missiles to [Russia], Iran knows that it will attack our cities. Teaching Russians to use drones, it knows that they will attack [the Ukrainian] energy sector, provoking waves of refugees to the EU. Tehran is an accomplice of aggression in Europe and must be officially recognized as such."

Background:

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, said on 1 November that the Iranian-made ballistic missiles which Russia is planning to purchase from Iran would probably be deployed on Ukraine’s northern border.

Iran is preparing to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapon units, including ballistic short-range surface-to-surface missiles and attack drones; a batch of more than 200 UAVs is due to be transferred in early November.

