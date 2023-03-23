Ukrainian President's Office explains what prevents Zelenskyy and Xi from negotiaitng

A conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is being planned, but there are some difficulties in organising it due to China's position.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "There are plans [for the conversation – ed.]. It is being organised by both the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Yermak and Kuleba. We proactively propose this because there is practically no one else, apart from President Zelenskyy, to explain the consequences of the wrong ending to the war, as the president is quite clear about the emphasis he places among our partners, including neutral countries."

Details: At the same time, Podoliak notes that there are certain difficulties in organising the talks between the two leaders due to China's lack of a clear position on the extent of its involvement in the settlement of military issues between Ukraine and Russia.

Quote: "It is quite complicated. There is the issue of China not yet finding its new political place. That is, whether it wants to take on the issue of a settlement between Russia and Ukraine, or whether it will cautiously stand aside. As I understand it, China has not yet figured this out for itself."

More details: Commenting on the talks between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place in Moscow on 21-22 March, Podoliak stressed that there was no conversation about Ukraine, the Russian war in Ukraine, or the Chinese "peace plan", as all the talks were about the economy.

Background: Earlier, the media learned from sources that a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi was planned.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine invited China to contribute to implementing of Ukraine's Peace Formula and that no specific arrangements have been made for his phone call with Xi Jinping.

