Ukrainian President's Office explains what prevents Zelenskyy and Xi from negotiaitng

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

A conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is being planned, but there are some difficulties in organising it due to China's position.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "There are plans [for the conversation – ed.]. It is being organised by both the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Yermak and Kuleba. We proactively propose this because there is practically no one else, apart from President Zelenskyy, to explain the consequences of the wrong ending to the war, as the president is quite clear about the emphasis he places among our partners, including neutral countries."

Details: At the same time, Podoliak notes that there are certain difficulties in organising the talks between the two leaders due to China's lack of a clear position on the extent of its involvement in the settlement of military issues between Ukraine and Russia.

Quote: "It is quite complicated. There is the issue of China not yet finding its new political place. That is, whether it wants to take on the issue of a settlement between Russia and Ukraine, or whether it will cautiously stand aside. As I understand it, China has not yet figured this out for itself."

More details: Commenting on the talks between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place in Moscow on 21-22 March, Podoliak stressed that there was no conversation about Ukraine, the Russian war in Ukraine, or the Chinese "peace plan", as all the talks were about the economy.

Background: Earlier, the media learned from sources that a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi was planned.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine invited China to contribute to implementing of Ukraine's Peace Formula and that no specific arrangements have been made for his phone call with Xi Jinping.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary would not arrest Putin, says PM Orban's chief of staff

    Hungary would not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he entered the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that it would have no legal grounds. Hungary signed and ratified the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant on Friday accusing Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

  • China is gobbling up Russian oil, gas, and coal

    This week’s summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin was a highly choreographed affair, aimed at showcasing deep and enduring solidarity between the two countries.

  • Ghana 1-0 Angola: Antoine Semenyo scores as Chris Hughton wins first game in charge

    Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo scores a 96th-minute winner against Angola to give Chris Hughton victory in his first competitive game as Ghana boss.

  • China travel rebound bets turn toward airports, away from airlines

    Investors hoping to cash in on a boom in Chinese travel after nearly three years of pandemic lockdowns are shifting into airports, hotels and duty-free operators and away from airlines subject to fluctuating fuel prices and more intense competition. The first wave of bullishness as China began abandoning its zero-COVID policy in December lifted airline stocks and online travel agencies like Trip.com Group Ltd. But with global airlines being slow to add capacity to connect China with the U.S. and Europe and Chinese travellers preferring trips closer to home, a new set of stocks is benefiting.

  • Ukraine prepares new concession projects in Odesa and Izmail seaports

    Public-private partnerships in Ukrainian ports are poised to expand, as the Ukrainian government is preparing concession projects in Odesa and Izmail seaports, the head of Reform Support Team (RST) at Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry, Iryna Koshel-Repnevska, told Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine on March 23.

  • TikTok Debate Is the Latest Sign of U.S.-China Decoupling. There’s More to Come.

    The intense scrutiny of TikTok, the popular short-video app used by 150 million Americans and owned by China’s ByteDance, is the latest example of a growing schism.

  • Japanese beating Americans in baseball is must-see viewing

    Japanese television stuck to its live coverage from Miami for almost two hours after Japan defeated the United States 3-2 to win the World Baseball Classic. Shohei Ohtani striking out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout on a pitch away to end the game was replayed repeatedly between player interviews, beer-sprayed clubhouse interludes, and the traditional “doage" — team members tossing the winning manager and players into the air. “Japan, the World's No. 1,” the headline read in Japanese, with commuters at Shibuya station pushing and shoving to grab the collector's item.

  • Russia may attempt multi-vector offensive in coming weeks, says Kirby

    The next few weeks of the war in Ukraine will be “critical" as Russia may attempt another offensive, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby said on March 21, during an interview with CNN.

  • Family speaks out after brutal parking dispute attack in Queens

    Police say a man was beaten with a baseball bat and stabbed after a parking dispute in Queens, leaving him in critical condition. CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with his family.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Lackluster’ Trump Protests

    ABC“PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” That was Donald Trump’s directive to his MAGA ride-or-dies last week when he announced that he would be indicted for his hush money payment scheme to Stormy Daniels. But the message came through loud and clear… to about as many protesters as you could fit into a very tiny jail cell at Rikers Island, as Jimmy Kimmel explained.On Tuesday night, Kimmel surveyed the scene outside of Trump Tower and did his best not to guffaw at the sheer patheticness of it all. “The

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • Elon Musk Names Big Loser in Russia-Ukraine War

    The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.

  • Was Sofia Coppola’s Teen Daughter’s Great Helicopter Escape Possible?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/TikTokIt really is tough out here for the children of the very famous and wealthy these days. This week, Romy Mars, the 16-year-old daughter of auteur film director Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars, the lead singer of the indie pop band Phoenix, went viral for a TikTok she absolutely was not supposed to be making. By now you’ve probably seen it: According to the New York Times, more people watched this TikTok than watched the finale of The Last of Us

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph Says a ‘Famous TV Judge’ Sexually Assaulted Her

    REUTERS/Danny MoloshokAbbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has revealed that she was sexually assaulted years ago by a “famous TV judge”—and was subsequently silenced by network executives who saw what happened.Ralph, 66, opened up about the alleged incident during an interview on the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast earlier this week.“I’m at a very public place,” she recalled. “I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I we

  • Chip plants in China won't be forced to shut if firms receive US funding, says S.Korea

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's trade ministry said on Wednesday that the United States' proposed rules to prevent $52 billion in chip funding from being used by "countries of concern" will not force recipients to shut down their China factories. The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday proposed limits for recipients of U.S. chip manufacturing and research funding, including limits on investing in expansion in countries such as China and Russia. The world's largest and second-largest memory-chip makers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, have chip production facilities in China.

  • Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Allegedly Drugged Her Years Ago, Had Pornography Addiction

    James Toliver Craig was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Angela Craig, a mom of six, say police

  • Norway watches as Russian subs and aircraft step up Arctic patrols

    Norway releases video to NBC News showing Russian submarines off its coast, as it beefs up naval patrols to protect undersea pipeline and telecoms cables.

  • Ukraine's Interior Ministry to launch unified weapons registry in June

    The Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to launch a unified weapons registry in June 2023. Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Details: The minister answered journalists' questions about the fate of weapons issued to ordinary citizens at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and about the situation with the legalisation of weapons in Ukraine.

  • Anthony Richardson lands here in USA TODAY Sports’ latest NFL mock draft

    Here's where USA TODAY Sports thinks Richardson will be taken in the draft.