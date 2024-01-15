Ukrainian President's Office gives details of Zelenskyy's visit to Switzerland

The Office of the President of Ukraine has officially announced President Zelenskyy's visit to Switzerland.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Ukraine’s President's Office on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy will begin his working visit to Switzerland on Monday, 15 January.

During the visit, the president will meet with the chairs of both chambers of parliament, party leaders and Switzerland's president.

Additionally, he will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The organisers of the WEF in Davos had previously announced Zelenskyy's personal participation in one of its events on 16 January.

Zelenskyy will personally deliver a special address on the Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fractured World panel.

He will be joined on the panel by WEF Chairperson Klaus Schwab and WEF President Børge Brende.

On the evening of 16 January, Davos will also host the opening of the Pinchuk Foundation's project Deciding Your Tomorrow, featuring top officials, including Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland. The participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy at this event is also not ruled out.

Background: On 14 January, the fourth meeting of national security advisers on the Ukrainian Peace Formula took place in Davos, Switzerland.

There was no Chinese representative at the meeting, even though they had been invited.

