Ukrainian President's Office Head holds virtual meeting with representatives from 82 countries to prepare for Peace Summit – photo

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has held a meeting with the heads of 82 foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine dedicated to the preparation for the first Peace Summit at the level of state and government leaders.

Source: press office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Yermak: "Undoubtedly, it will focus on the main common principles regarding respect for international law, the UN Charter, and the development of a joint plan for achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace, as well as the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within the borders of 1991."

Details: Yermak noted that active preparations are currently underway for the peace summit at the leadership level in Switzerland, as agreed upon during the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd in mid-January 2024.

Yermak revealed that the Ukrainian side had prepared its vision of the project results of the summit.

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, President's Office Deputy Head Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi, and Daria Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz, advisors to the head of the Presidential Office.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the status of joining the G7 Joint Declaration supporting Ukraine from 12 July 2023, to which 32 states have already acceded.

Background:

The fourth meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula took place in Davos, Switzerland, on 14 January.

On 15 January, after talks with the country's president Viola Amherd, Zelenskyy said that he wants to see all states that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in Kyiv, at the upcoming high-level peace conference.

