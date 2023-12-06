Ukrainian President's Office Head speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister, who blocks decisions on Ukraine in EU

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke by phone with Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The statement of the Office of the President indicated that Yermak promised Szijjarto the adoption of "a number of important European integration legislations" in the coming days. The head of the President’s Office expressed hope for a "positive decision" at the EU summit on 14-15 December to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership.

They also agreed to work on a future meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister.

Background:

The day before, Sijjarto said that the head of the OP had allegedly cancelled a meeting with him scheduled for the eve of the December EU summit. At the time, Kyiv noted that the meeting was postponed until the final approval of changes to the laws on minority rights.

Hungary, as it is known, systematically blocks the adoption of any Ukraine-related decisions at the EU leaders' meetings, from the start of negotiations to the approval of €50 billion of macro-financial assistance.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited the Hungarian Prime Minister on 7 December to find a compromise regarding starting negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU.

Media report that, due to the opposition of Budapest, the EU states still haven't reached an agreement regarding the wording of the final decision of the EU summit.

