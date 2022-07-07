Ukrainian Presidents Office responds to Putin's statement regarding war by the West to the last Ukrainian

Friday, 8 July 2022, 00:26

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, has said that a statement by Russian president Vladmir Putin's regarding the "war to the last Ukrainian" is further proof of the deliberate genocide committed by Russia.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "There is no plan designed by a ‘collective West’. Only one specific Z-army has invaded sovereign Ukraine, shelling cities and killing civilians. Everything else is primitive propaganda. That's why Mr. Putin's mantra about a ‘war to the last Ukrainian’ is further proof of a premeditated Russian genocide."

Background: On 7 July, Putin traditionally tried to intimidate Ukraine and talked about the "decaying" West. He stated that "the West wants to fight us (the Russian Federation - ed.) to the last Ukrainian."