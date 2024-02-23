Ukrainian President's Office reveals text of Ukraine-Denmark security agreement

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian President's Office has unveiled the text of Ukraine's agreement with Denmark on security cooperation and long-term support.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The document, signed on behalf of Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on behalf of Denmark, has 62 clauses that are part of thematic sections in each area.

In particular, it includes a detailed section on supporting Ukraine in further countering Russia's armed aggression, cooperation in the defence industry, intelligence and security, cybersecurity, a section on European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and others.

Background: The agreement was forged on 23 February in the city of Lviv (Ukraine) and became the first such agreement between Ukraine and a non-G7 country.

Among other things, the agreement enshrines support for developing Ukraine's navy, mine action efforts, and the provision of high-tech military assistance from Denmark: drones, communications equipment, and radars.

Denmark will continue to provide support to Ukraine for the ten-year term of the agreement, with the possibility of its extension upon mutual consent.

The agreement also sets out a mechanism for consultations within 24 hours at the request of either party in the event of a future armed attack by Russia.

Last week, Ukraine signed similar agreements with France and Germany.

