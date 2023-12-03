Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office investigates video of Russians executing unarmed Ukrainian soldiers

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has declared that an investigation has been launched following the release of a video showing Russian invaders shooting Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram

Details: Preliminary data from the Prosecutor General’s Office indicate that the incident occurred near one of the observation posts near Stepove in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

The footage showed two unarmed servicemen wearing the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine being shot point blank while surrendering to a group of people wearing Russian uniforms.

The Office notes that the murder of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.

Investigators and prosecutors have now launched an investigation.

Earlier: On Saturday 2 December, a video was posted online of Russian occupiers shooting some Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered at a location believed to be near the settlement of Stepove, near Avdiivka, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are checking the video.

