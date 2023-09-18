Ukrainian prosecutors report two civilian deaths after Russian forces shell Donbas

Russian troops shelled Avdiivka and the outskirts of Toretsk in Donbas on Sept. 18, killing two people and wounding another, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Facebook.

According to investigators, at 7.30 a.m., Russian invasion forces shelled the village of Pivnichne near the town of Toretsk, probably with artillery.

"A man riding a bicycle was killed by an enemy shell," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

“Another local was outside during the attack and sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest.”

Law enforcement also reported that at 11.45 a.m., the Russian military launched an air strike on the front line town of Avdiyivka.

"A woman was killed in the yard of her house by a shell hitting the detached housing neighborhood," law enforcement officials said.

The shelling destroyed private houses and damaged a car in the settlement.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war, under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

