Ukrainian Railways official in Donetsk region helps occupiers restore communication to Russia - Ukrainian Attorney Generals Office

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 15 MAY, 2022, 2:39 PM

An official of Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways] was informed that he is under suspicion of treason - he is helping the occupiers to restore communication between the occupied territories of Donbas and the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrainian Attorney General 's Office

Details: According to the investigation, in March, the head of the Pivdennodonbaska station of the Volnovakha Station subdivision of the Donetsk Railway regional branch went over to the side of the aggressor state.

Accepting the proposal made by the occupying authorities of the Russian Federation, he was given a similar position in the structure of the pseudo-ministry of transport of the "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic].

It should be noted that the suspect personally controls the repair work on the territory of the station, which was damaged during the hostilities, in order to restore railway communication between the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and the Russian Federation as soon as possible.

Railway communication to Russia is required for the transfer of military equipment and personnel for offensive operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.